UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The teenage suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of another teen last week is in custody. According to Upper Darby police, 16-year-old Jermaine Young will be charged as an adult with the third-degree murder of a 14-year-old boy.
The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. last Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane.
Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired.
According to court documents, Young allegedly was holding a gun on a couch in the basement at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Young later allegedly told his sister that he accidentally shot the victim.
Court documents say Young also allegedly told his sister he wasn’t aware there was a bullet in the gun.