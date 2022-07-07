PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs.
ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention.READ MORE: Shark Week Blimp To Fly Over Philadelphia, New Jersey Beaches This Month
They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs.
All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville.
But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge.
ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem.READ MORE: American Academy Of Pediatrics Updates Sleep Recommendations For Children For 1st Time In 6 Years
A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing.
But the economy is also playing a big role.
“What we’re seeing a lot of is the economy. People are getting evicted and they can’t afford rent so they can’t take care of their pets. They’re being forced to choose between find an apartment and keeping their 120-pound dog. They’re really facing a lot of difficult decisions,” Barnett said.
If you’re interested in adopting a pet the Pennsylvania SPCA has an adoption event planned for this Saturday.MORE NEWS: Exclusive: One-Of-A-Kind Summer Camp Encourages More Women To Consider Career In Construction
If you cannot attend Saturday’s event or are interested in visiting a shelter near you, click on one of the links below for more information:
- AdoptPaw –315 Lowell Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08619 ·
- Animal Humane society – Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Delaware SPCA – Newark – 455 Stanton Christiana Rd Route 7, Newark, DE 19713
- Delaware Humane Association Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center – Midway Plaza, 18675 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Saved Me Adoption Center – 2609 Federal St floor 1, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- ACCT- 111 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Brandywine Valley SPCA | Pennsylvania – West Chester – 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- CATS Bridge to Rescue – 2820 Old Lincoln Hwy #4, Feasterville -Trevose, PA 19053
- Street Tails Animal Rescue – 1030 N 2nd St #401, Philadelphia, PA 19123
- Pet Rehoming Network Philadelphia – 1500 Market Street
- Wet Nose Resc – 14425 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116ue –
- Home At Last Dog Rescue – 100 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446
- Dog’s place rescue – 28 School Ln, Ardmore, PA 19003
- Montgomery County SPCA – 1006 Edge Hill Rd, Abington, PA 19001