MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — It’s blueberry season at Linvilla Orchards. Pick-your-own blueberries returned this week and to celebrate, Linvilla is hosting a blueberry festival on Sunday. It was originally scheduled for Saturday but moved due to weather concerns.

Guests will be able to pick their own blueberries at a cost of $9 per pint or purchase the berries in the farm market. The bakery will be offering blueberry flavored treats.

We're celebrating everything blueberry this Saturday! 🫐 Join us for our annual Blueberry Festival, with live music, pie eating contests, Pick Your Own and more: https://t.co/vfBqgHlydi pic.twitter.com/DjrJshOLsF — Linvilla Orchards (@ILoveThatPlace) July 4, 2022

There will also be a blueberry pie-eating contest to crown Linvilla champions. There are two brackets for the contest, ages 13 to 17 and ages 18 and up.

The festival will be hosted by “Silly Joe.” Linvilla says he will be on stage “entertaining the kids, singing, and making the whole family laugh.”

For more information on the blueberry festival click here.