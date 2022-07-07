PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in six years, a group of pediatricians are updating safe sleep recommendations. The goal is to prevent infant sleep-related deaths.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is emphasizing infants need to sleep alone on their backs and on flat surfaces without an incline. The group also says no soft bedding, blankets or toys should be in the crib.
There are about 3,500 sleep-related deaths among babies in the United States every year. That includes sudden infant death syndrome, accidental suffocation, as well as deaths from unknown causes.