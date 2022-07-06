HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) — The man detained in Monday’s deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois will be held without bond, a judge in Illinois’ Lake County said in a hearing Wednesday morning.

Suspect Robert E. Crimo III admitted to investigators that he fired at a crowd at the parade, an assistant state’s attorney alleged. A preliminary hearing is set in the case for July 28, the judge said.

Crimo drove to Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday following the Illinois shooting, saw a “celebration that was occurring” there, and “contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison,” a spokesperson for authorities in Illinois’ Lake County told reporters after the hearing.

“We don’t have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison initially to commit another attack. (But) we do believe that he was driving around following the first attack and saw the celebration” and then contemplated a shooting there, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said.

