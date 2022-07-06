Philadelphia Weather: Humid, Unsettled Days Lie Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full gear and Wednesday will be one of those typical summer days. We’re tracking the three H’s this afternoon: the weather will be hot, hazy, and humid across all neighborhoods.

Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the low 90s, but with elevated humidity at play, heat index values will close out in the mid-90s.

A boundary stalled out to our south will keep the chance for a passing downpour or clap of thunder in the forecast across our southern neighborhoods.

Currently, a marginal risk for strong to severe storms is possible, especially across areas south of the city. A better chance of rain or storms arrives overnight and into early Thursday morning.

For early risers, watch out for the possibility of wet roads as you get your day started. Unfortunately, with the boundary near and ample moisture serving as fuel for storms, the chance for unsettled weather sticks around Thursday and Friday.

We walk back on the heat for the second half of the week, leading to temperatures tumbling into the low to mid-80s.

Little to no relief is expected with humidity, but conditions drastically improve into the weekend as high pressure builds and drier air settles in.