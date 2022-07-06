PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing from one of the officers injured in the Fourth of July shooting that caused chaos on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs talked about his frightening experience.

“I felt like something like a sledgehammer just hit me in the head and it almost took me off my feet,” Diggs said. “I leaned forward and grabbed my head and noticed that there was just blood everywhere. And at that point, there was plenty of police officers rushed over to me, saw that I was injured and got me the medical treatment I needed.”

Diggs says he didn’t realize he was shot until he got to the hospital and saw the bullet in his hat.