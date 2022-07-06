PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing from one of the officers injured in the Fourth of July shooting that caused chaos on the Ben Franklin Parkway. On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs talked about his frightening experience.

You can imagine how busy Diggs has been since being struck by that bullet Monday night.

Ahead of an interview with Eyewitness News, he had a doctor’s appointment for his infant child — that’s less than 48 hours after a bullet could have killed him.

How’s life been for you and your family since Monday night?

“It’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster,” Diggs said. “My wife and my mother and my family they were really, really concerned upon hearing the news. Once they laid eyes on me, they were a little relieved.”

He is so very grateful to be alive.

“First of all, thanking God and just being appreciative that my life was spared,” he said.

What exactly does he remember from the moment he was hit?

“On my way back from throwing something in the trash, I was hit in the head by something. Something heavy,” Digg said. “I leaned forward and grabbed my head and I noticed the blood starting to trickle out and then it started gushing.”

He says another officer put pressure on his head and talked him through it because Diggs thought he was going to pass out from all the blood.

Officers at the scene grabbed him, put him in a police car and rushed him to Jefferson Hospital.

“At that point, I still wasn’t sure what struck me until I was shown my hat with the bullet in it,” Diggs said.

Overall, Diggs is grateful. He loves his job and he can’t wait until he can get back to serving.

As for the rest of us, he understands folks’ fear of violence in the city but he added this.

“I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy and I tell people all the time, say a prayer before you leave, be aware of your surroundings and just kind of try pay attention to what’s going on,” Diggs said. “But you gotta live your life.”

When asked what Monday says about Philadelphia and our society, Diggs responded that the gun violence, the gun culture and the availability of guns are maddening and that something has to be done about it.