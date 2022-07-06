PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will provide an update on the July 4 shooting at the Parkway that injured two police officers on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The briefing will take place at approximately 1:30 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

CBS3 has been continuing to press our sources for a better understanding of where it’s believed these shots came from, and where those officers were located.

The shooting sent people attending the fireworks at the Wawa Welcome America festival scrambling for cover. Attendees stampeded out of the event toward Logan Square.

The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case.

Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets.

Sergio Diggs, a 13-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the Highway Patrol Unit, was grazed in the forehead.

The other officer shot, John Foster, a Montgomery County Sherriff’s Deputy, was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet.

They were both released from the hospital and are recovering.

Sources say no ballistic evidence has been recovered in connection to the shooting. Police sources say the gunshots may have originated from a significant distance away from where the officers were standing.

It’s been confirmed the shots could not have been fired within the festival grounds on the parkway. We’ve just learned they, along with dozens of other law enforcement personnel, were in an area at the foot of the Art Museum steps known as the fall-out zone.

Sources say any one of those officers could have been hit by this gunfire.

Sources say given the shots fired Monday night originated outside the security perimeter of the festival, they’re left to consider what more could have been done.

Following the shooting, Kenney told reporters he will be “happy” when he’s not the mayor of Philadelphia anymore so he can finally enjoy things. Since that sentiment, he’s received backlash from city councilmembers and other local officials.

On Tuesday, Kenney released a statement to clarify what he said that read in part: “I’d also like to clarify some of the comments I made at the press briefing last night at Jefferson Hospital. In a late-night, overwhelming moment of frustration, I said I was looking forward to no longer being mayor. Let me be clear, I’m incredibly grateful to be mayor of this great city and for the people who elected me to lead.”

Meanwhile — the chaos that ensued after the shootings with thousands and thousands of people scrambling in the middle of a fireworks show — is alarming as the city plans its next big public event – Made in America.

“I kind of just was frozen, just standing there with the camera. I kind of started crying because in so much shock and I was like ‘I don’t know what’s going on. We should get inside,” Julia Insalaco, who recorded a video of people running to safety from her balcony in Logan Square after the shooting.

