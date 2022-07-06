Man Dies After Being Found Shot In LA Fitness Parking Lot In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died shortly afterward.
Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here