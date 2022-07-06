PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Aramingo Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.
Police say the 60-year-old was struck by a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:32 a.m.
The driver remained on the scene, police say.
The northbound lane on Aramingo Avenue is currently closed, and the southbound lane only has one lane open while police investigate.