Man Accused Of Entering Center City Law Firm Office, Sexually Assaulting Victim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of entering a law firm office in Center City and sexually assaulting someone. It happened on the 200 block of North 13th Street, around 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
Philadelphia police will provide additional details on this incident at noon Wednesday. You can watch the press conference in the player above.
Police say the man went to the 8th floor, entered the office that was unlocked, and sexually assaulted the victim.
He was last seen walking south on 13th Street.
The suspect is described as a Black man, late 30s, wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker on the right-side brim of the hat, black T-shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans with a black and silver belt and a gold watch on his left wrist.
If you see the suspect call 911 immediately or call 215-686-TIPS (8477).