PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers will be feeling a little less pain at the pump as gas prices slightly drop. But, don’t get your hopes up because it isn’t expected to last long.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is down 8 cents from last week, bringing the average to $4.80.
Analysts say it’s a result of lower demand. But that could change because July is typically the busiest month of the summer driving season.
In Southeastern Pennsylvania, the average is $4.87, in South Jersey the average is $4.73 and in parts of Delaware, prices are about $4.68 per gallon.