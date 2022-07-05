PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council is holding a press conference to discuss the ongoing gun violence reduction strategies in the city. This comes after a number of shootings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including one where two officers were injured when shots were fired on the Ben Franklin Parkway during the Wawa Welcome America fireworks show.
The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philly at 1:30 p.m.
- What: City council to hold press conference in City Hall to reiterate council’s unwavering commitment to reducing gun violence and outline strategies that reflect the devastating impact that this level of violence is having on the lives of all Philadelphians
- When: Tuesday, July 5
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly
A Philadelphia highway patrol officer and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy John Foster are recovering after they suffered graze wounds when shots rang out at the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show Monday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Fourth Of July Shooting: $20,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 2 Police Officers During Fireworks Show On Ben Franklin Parkway
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 has put up a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who shot two law enforcement officers during the celebration.
Police continue to search for the gunman, or gunmen, responsible.MORE NEWS: UPS Transporting 95 Tons Of Baby Formula To Philadelphia
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.