PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two police officers were shot in the area of the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July festivities Monday night. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

The two officers were shot just as the Fourth of July fireworks show started on the parkway and the sound of the explosions made it harder to hear where the shots were coming from and even harder to find who fired them, police say.

People run for blocks from the Welcome America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway after two police officers were shot while working in the area of 2500 Spring Garden Street. A truly terrifying scene on what was supposed to be a night of celebration. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Bye1OEzQmF — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 5, 2022

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

A photo shared with CBS3 by FOP President John McNesby shows the bullet lodged in the highway patrol officer’s cap after he suffered a graze wound.

Speechless.

The Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol officer grazed in the head by a bullet, was wearing this hat with the prayer card of the recently deceased chaplain of the force, Father Steve Wetzel. An “angel on his shoulder,” said police union president. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DqReITB0ZJ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 5, 2022

The officer was also carrying a prayer card of beloved chaplain Father Steve Wetzel in his hat. “An angel on his shoulder,” McNesby said.

There is now a heavy police presence at the hospital.

According to police sources, the shooter or shooters were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building.

Sources tell CBS3’s Joe Holden that this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting sent crowds of people on the Parkway for the Welcome America concert and fireworks running.

HughE Dillon, who was on the Parkway, described the chaos to CBS3.

“At first, it was very orderly. The police were just like ‘go this way, go this way.’ And then, that’s when they accelerated and they said ‘run, run, run. Don’t look back, run,'” Dillon said.

BREAKING: One officer shot, one grazed in shooting near Art Museum. Heavy police presence near Jefferson University Hospital, surrounding streets closed to traffic. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1LDMsOhl8N — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) July 5, 2022

Fireworks continued to go off as officers could be heard on police radio requesting the fireworks show be shut down as officers responded to the chaos.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan walked CBS3 through the early stages of the investigation and the police response.

Following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Philadelphia police said they had Emergency Response Teams on standby throughout the city to respond to areas where additional resources are needed, so authorities were able to react quickly to the chaos.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado, Joe Holden and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.