PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for another day of storm watch. The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking possibly strong to severe storms in the late afternoon hours on Tuesday.

CBS3 will be watching a line of storms move across the midwest and western Pennsylvania throughout the day, and it will likely arrive in our western suburbs around 3 p.m.

Tuesday is going to be another hot day with highs near 90 and higher humidity, providing fuel for the thunderstorms as they move east. Although questions remain about whether they will be able to maintain their intensity given cloud cover and greater stability as they move toward the coast.

Storms will cross the area from west to east between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday with the most potent risk in the city being around 5 p.m.

Areas west of the city are in a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5, and have the greatest chance to see severe storms with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph possible.

From the city east into South Jersey, it’s a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, as storms may weaken a bit, but still will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

While an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the threat is low across the region.

Lingering showers and storms will persist into the late evening hours and then focus will shift to Wednesday as we monitor a possible MCS, mesoscale convective system, which may end up missing our area to the southwest.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.