NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Montgomery County have identified the 44-year-old deputy that was injured after shots were fired during Fourth of July fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy John Foster suffered a grazed wound to his shoulder.

He was treated at the hospital and released.

Foster is a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and has been n the bomb squad for three years.

The sheriff’s office says many of their deputies provide security and specialized aid to neighboring areas during large events.

“While we are thankful that Deputy Foster and the injured Philadelphia officer are OK, we are troubled by the violence that turned what should have been a celebration into a near tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A 36-year-old Philadelphia highway patrol officer was also injured in the gunfire, Philadelphia police say. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was treated at Jefferson Hospital and released.

Philadelphia police continue to search for the gunman responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.