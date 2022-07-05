CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The first case of monkeypox in Camden County has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Camden County Health Department said Tuesday. The health department says a resident traveling out of state had their test come back positive for orthopoxvirus, which the monkeypox virus is associated with. The person is currently isolating at their home while contact tracing was performed, according to the health department.

County health officials say they’re working on making sure a monkeypox vaccine is available to all close contacts of the individual.

“The threat to Camden County residents from monkeypox is extremely low right now,” Paschal Nwako, Camden County health officer and public health coordinator, said. “Monkeypox is very containable when immediate care has been sought for symptoms. Additionally, a vaccine is available for high-risk contacts of an infected person and patients with monkeypox can also receive an antiviral treatment. There is no need for panic, but we are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and to watch for symptoms.”

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, aches and pains, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.

Within several days, a rash develops that progresses to raised blisters that turn into scabs.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.

“This is primarily spread through close contact, generally by touching an infected lesion. Now, it’s interesting that even though this has been around for a long time, this is what we call a neglected tropical disease,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti said. “So we don’t fully know to what extent it spreads through the respiratory route, but it does look like it has to be close contact for a prolonged period of time, unlike what we see with COVID.”