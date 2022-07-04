PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America Festival is returning to the Parkway this holiday weekend, and the city released information Friday regarding road closures and public transportation for festival-goers and city residents.
Philadelphia police say they will have increased patrols in and around the festival areas.
Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline this summer’s concert at the Art Museum and along the Parkway on Monday, July 4.
Here’s information about road closures and public transportation.
ROAD CLOSURES
Friday – July 1
Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks
East and west parking lanes of Columbus Boulevard between Race and Arch Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m.
Sunday – July 3
POPS on Independence
East and west parking lanes of Columbus Boulevard between Race and Arch Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m.
- North side of Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 5th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The city will also close 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, from 8 a.m. until noon, to prepare for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony.
Logan Circle and Winter Street, between 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday until around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 for the concern and festival.
MLK Drive closed to cars Sunday morning ahead of the festivities. The city says it will give people a safer spot to watch the fireworks. The road will stay shut down through 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Monday – July 4
Salute to America Independence Day Parade
The following streets will be closed for the formation of the parade.
- 2nd Street between Race and Chestnut Streets from 6 a.m.
- Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m.
- Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.
- Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Chestnut Street between 2nd and Front Streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And the following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.
- 3rd Street between Race and Streets
- 4th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 5th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 6th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 7th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 8th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 9th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 10th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 11th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 12th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- JFK Boulevard between Market and 15th Streets
- North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Vine Street
- South Penn Square from South Broad Street to East Market Street
- East Market Street from Front Street to City Hall
- 12th Street between Vine and Market Streets
- 13th Street between Vine and Market Streets
- Arch Street between 12th and Broad Streets
Celebration of Freedom Ceremony
6th Street, between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, will be closed from noon until 4 p.m.
Party on the Parkway and July Fourth Concert & Fireworks
The city says the following road closures will take effect at 5 a.m. Monday and last until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)
- Eakins Oval (all lanes)
- Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue
- Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at 5 p.m.
- Rear of Art Museum — Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive
- 2000-2100 Winter Street
- MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street
- 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval
The city says the following road closures will take effect at 5 a.m. Monday and last until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
- 1900 Race Street
- 1800-1900 Vine Street
- I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street
- I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street
- I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street
- Spring Garden Tunnel
- Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th Streets
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry Streets
The following road closures will take effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
- All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)
- All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)
- 16th and 17th Streets, between Arch and Spring Garden Streets, will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety
- 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety
Finally, the following roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to about 1 a.m. Tuesday due to public safety concerns from the fireworks.
- Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive
- Lemon Hill Drive
- Sedgley Drive
- Waterworks Drive
- Poplar Drive
The city says depending on crowd sizes, closures on the Parkway may begin earlier in the night.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
The city says people can easily get to and from the festival and activities throughout the weekend by using SEPTA’s subway lines, regional rail service and buses.
SEPTA will operate on a Sunday schedule for the Fourth of July but additional Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line trips for the fireworks. Click here for more information on SEPTA’s schedule.
Buses will be staged beginning at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday for people who are leaving the Parkway until the conclusion of the event at the following streets:
- 21st Street – West side of the street-facing south between Winter and Race Streets
The city says the PPA will not enforce meters, kiosks or residential parking time limes only for Monday.
MORE INFORMATION
- The city is recommending ADA vehicles to pick up and drop off along 22nd Street for the concert and along 18th Street for the Party on the Parkway. The city says there is no parking, however, at the locations
- The Philly PHLASH Downtown Bus Loop will have a special holiday service schedule on Monday. You can find information on that by clicking here.
- There will be designated rideshare and taxi drop-off locations for both the concert and party at 17th and Callowhill Streets or 19th and Callowhill Streets.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and the firework show is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.