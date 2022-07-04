PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America Festival is returning to the Parkway this holiday weekend, and the city released information Friday regarding road closures and public transportation for festival-goers and city residents.

Philadelphia police say they will have increased patrols in and around the festival areas.

Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline this summer’s concert at the Art Museum and along the Parkway on Monday, July 4.

Here’s information about road closures and public transportation.

ROAD CLOSURES

Friday – July 1

Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks

East and west parking lanes of Columbus Boulevard between Race and Arch Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m.

Sunday – July 3

POPS on Independence

East and west parking lanes of Columbus Boulevard between Race and Arch Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m.

North side of Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The city will also close 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, from 8 a.m. until noon, to prepare for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony.

Logan Circle and Winter Street, between 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday until around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 for the concern and festival.

MLK Drive closed to cars Sunday morning ahead of the festivities. The city says it will give people a safer spot to watch the fireworks. The road will stay shut down through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday – July 4

Salute to America Independence Day Parade

The following streets will be closed for the formation of the parade.

2nd Street between Race and Chestnut Streets from 6 a.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m.

Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.

Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd and Front Streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And the following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

3rd Street between Race and Streets

4th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

5th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

6th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

7th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

8th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

9th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

10th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

11th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

12th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

JFK Boulevard between Market and 15th Streets

North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Vine Street

South Penn Square from South Broad Street to East Market Street

East Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine and Market Streets

13th Street between Vine and Market Streets

Arch Street between 12th and Broad Streets

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

6th Street, between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, will be closed from noon until 4 p.m.

Party on the Parkway and July Fourth Concert & Fireworks

The city says the following road closures will take effect at 5 a.m. Monday and last until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at 5 p.m.

Rear of Art Museum — Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

The city says the following road closures will take effect at 5 a.m. Monday and last until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th Streets

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry Streets

The following road closures will take effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch and Spring Garden Streets, will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Finally, the following roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to about 1 a.m. Tuesday due to public safety concerns from the fireworks.

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

The city says depending on crowd sizes, closures on the Parkway may begin earlier in the night.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The city says people can easily get to and from the festival and activities throughout the weekend by using SEPTA’s subway lines, regional rail service and buses.

SEPTA will operate on a Sunday schedule for the Fourth of July but additional Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line trips for the fireworks. Click here for more information on SEPTA’s schedule.

Buses will be staged beginning at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday for people who are leaving the Parkway until the conclusion of the event at the following streets:

21st Street – West side of the street-facing south between Winter and Race Streets

The city says the PPA will not enforce meters, kiosks or residential parking time limes only for Monday.

MORE INFORMATION

The city is recommending ADA vehicles to pick up and drop off along 22nd Street for the concert and along 18th Street for the Party on the Parkway. The city says there is no parking, however, at the locations

The Philly PHLASH Downtown Bus Loop will have a special holiday service schedule on Monday. You can find information on that by clicking here .

. There will be designated rideshare and taxi drop-off locations for both the concert and party at 17th and Callowhill Streets or 19th and Callowhill Streets.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and the firework show is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.