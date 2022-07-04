UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane.READ MORE: For Some, Fourth Of July Traditions Down Jersey Shore Date Back To 1960's
Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired.
BREAKING: Upper Darby Police are trying to locate Jermaine Young, 16, charged as an adult with 3rd degree murder in fatal shooting of a 14 y/o Friday night. Court papers claim Young, the victim and 5 friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eBWHddv2fR
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 4, 2022
According to court documents, Young allegedly was holding a gun on a couch in the basement at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Young later allegedly told his sister that he accidentally shot the victim.READ MORE: Marple Newtown Fourth Of July Parade Deeply Rooted In Tradition For Many Families
Court documents say Young also allegedly told his sister he wasn’t aware there was a bullet in the gun.
Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Upper Darby police.MORE NEWS: 2 People In Custody After Man Shot In Old City, Police Say
CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.