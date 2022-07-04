Fireworks GuideWhere To Watch 4th Of July Fireworks
CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane.

READ MORE: For Some, Fourth Of July Traditions Down Jersey Shore Date Back To 1960's

Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired.

According to court documents, Young allegedly was holding a gun on a couch in the basement at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Young later allegedly told his sister that he accidentally shot the victim.

READ MORE: Marple Newtown Fourth Of July Parade Deeply Rooted In Tradition For Many Families

Court documents say Young also allegedly told his sister he wasn’t aware there was a bullet in the gun.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Upper Darby police.

MORE NEWS: 2 People In Custody After Man Shot In Old City, Police Say

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.