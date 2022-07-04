PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We haven’t had weather like this on the 4th of July in a really long time. Today’s forecast features wall-to-wall sunshine, highs in the upper 80’s and comfy air.
Yes, dew point temperatures will remain in a great spot leading to pleasant conditions versus muggy conditions which are typical during this time of the year.
For folks doing any traveling today, the weather will cooperate. Expect high in the mid-80 at the shore and low-80s in the mountains. If you're staying in the city for all of the festivities, you are in for a treat. Temperatures during the height of the afternoon will hover near 90 degrees, but humidity will remain low.
Skies stay mostly clear for any firework displays in the evening, making it a great day from start to finish.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, storms and humidity make a return late in the day on Tuesday.