PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s hard to find a more patriotic place to celebrate the Fourth of July than Philadelphia.

Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Philadelphia police have increased patrols to make sure everyone is safe.

There is a whole lineup of events and things to do for everyone to enjoy.

After being put on hold because of the pandemic, Fourth of July celebrations are on full display in Philadelphia.

The Declaration of Independence was read out loud at Independence Hall. Speakers spent an hour celebrating those that make Philadelphia and the country a better place.

The Salute to America Independence Day Parade kicked off down Market Street. Vibrant costumes, marching bands and cultural groups put on a show for families lining the parade route who were thankful it’s back this year.

“It’s nice to be out with people again and socialize,” James Farmer said.

“It’s one of those nice breaths of fresh air. Because things are kind of getting back to normal. Everybody’s not wearing masks anymore,” Evan Thomas said.

Watching the parade is a tradition for Thomas. He’s been coming since he was a kid.

Another family stumbled upon the parade route while visiting from Indiana.

“This is our first time to the city. We’ve never been here so we are checking out all the sites,” Tiffany Leonard said.

Earlier Monday morning, CBS3 caught up with crews at the Convention Center as they were finishing up some of the floats. The attention to detail is pretty remarkable.

“This is always the exciting moment when you put the final touches on it and you make sure everything is very presentable and beautiful for the parade audience. And a lot of Stapling, and drilling, and fluffing, all kinds of things, flowers and trees,” Parade Choreographer Todd Marcocci said.

And from City Hall to the party on the Parkway, Philadelphia police are making their presence known on bikes, on foot and increasing patrols to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve lived in Philadelphia for a while but we’ve never come down here for the Fourth of July, so we wanted to check it out,” Johan Detter said.

From food trucks to games and multiple music stages, Philly knows how to celebrate Independence Day, attracting families all the way from Ireland.

“We’ve never been in America for the Fourth celebration, so we landed in Washington and I thought Philadelphia has been recommended, so we hopped on the Amtrak train and here we are,” Kathryn Hill said.

The crowd is growing at the @July4thPhilly Party on the Parkway. Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly will perform this evening before fireworks over the Art Museum. @PhillyPolice have increased patrols to help keep everyone safe. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cCYRWy9Rvn — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 4, 2022

The weather has also been perfect Monday and the party is just getting started. There is a lot more to look forward to with a star-studded concert, featuring Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly. That begins around 7 p.m. And then get ready for the fireworks at night.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei and Ryan Hughes contributed to this report.