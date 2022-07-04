PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s hard to find a more patriotic place to celebrate the Fourth of July than Philadelphia. There is a full day of festivities planned on Monday, starting with a Celebration of Freedom – where our nation began – at Independence Hall.

The Declaration of Independence will be read out loud at Independence Hall at 10 a.m. Speakers will spend an hour celebrating those that make Philadelphia and the country a better place.

That’s followed by the Salute to America Independence Day Parade presented by PNC. The parade gets started at 11 a.m., just a few blocks away at 2nd and Market Streets. Marchers will head west on Market Street to City Hall. The route wraps around the north side of City Hall before ending on Broad Street, right outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

CBS3 caught up with crews at the convention center as they were finishing up some of the floats you can expect to see Monday. The attention to detail is pretty remarkable.

“This is always the exciting moment when you put the final touches on it and you make sure everything is very presentable and beautiful for the parade audience. And a lot of Stapling, and drilling, and fluffing, all kinds of things, flowers and trees,” Parade Choreographer Todd Marcocci said.

After the parade, the party shifts to the Ben Franklin Parkway where the entertainment is nonstop from noon to 7 p.m. Between two stages, food trucks, games, giveaways, and a kids zone, organizers encourage you to enter at Logan Square and celebrate all day long.

And this all leads up to the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert. It will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway, featuring headliners Jason Derulo, Ava Max, and Tori Kelly.

Plus, there’s a fireworks show to follow at 9:45 p.m.

With so many people expected to be out enjoying the city Monday, safety will be top of mind. Police say they’re increasing patrols in high-traffic event areas.