PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot at 2nd and Market Streets in Old City. According to police, the victim was shot once in the abdomen and once in the leg.
The victim is currently in critical condition, according to police.For Some, Fourth Of July Traditions Down Jersey Shore Date Back To 1960's
Two people are in custody.READ MORE: Marple Newtown Fourth Of July Parade Deeply Rooted In Tradition For Many Families
Eyewitness News cameras captured one person in the back of a police car at the scene.MORE NEWS: Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.