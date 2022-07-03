PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot four times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of North Natrona Street around 12:45 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot twice in his left hand and twice in his left leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.