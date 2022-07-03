Security Guard Shoots Man After Argument In Rhawnhurst: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Police say a security guard shot someone overnight in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene near Glendale and Castor Avenues just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
They say a man was found shot in his right side. He had to go to the hospital.
Two security guards at the scene were involved in the incident, police say.
Police tell CBS3 there was some sort of argument with the guards before one of them opened fire.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.