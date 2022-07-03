Crowds Gather In Haddonfield Township For First Major Rollout Of Fourth Of July Fireworks Since Pandemic

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Crowds are starting to gather in places like Haddonfield Township, where fireworks are set to go off Sunday night. The festivities kicked off around 5 p.m.

The crowd is steadily growing. Organizers say this is a small town celebration meant to bring people to downtown Haddonfield.

The celebration ends with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Until then, people can enjoy food trucks, bouncy houses and restaurants that line Kings Highway.

This is the first major rollout of July 4th activities since the pandemic.

We’re told the festivities were canceled in 2020 and they had a scaled down version in 2021, but this year they were able to go all out.

“Bring people to our downtown,” Ken Tomilson, the Haddonfield Celebration Association president, said. “We have many nice restaurants, shops here. Many of the restaurants are open this evening, and we just want to come and enjoy.”

“It’s pretty awesome to see them do stuff like this, it’s pretty neat,” Sam Resnick said. “It’s really great for family friendly stuff like this, it’s fantastic, I look forward to it.”

For anyone coming down, Kings Highway will be closed from Haddon Avenue to the PATCO Bridge until the festivities are over.