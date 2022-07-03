PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother Nature provided fireworks for parts of the area on Saturday, including severe storms, flooding, rain, golf ball size hail and damaging winds. The humidity was high, and so were the temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-90’s with the heat index nearing 100.

Our Sunday will be completely different.

A brief morning shower will give way to sunshine and highs in the mid-80’s. You’ll feel a big difference in the humidity as well. Gone are the uncomfortable dew points in the 70’s.

On Monday, the Fourth of July looks sunny and hot with an increase in humidity.

An isolated pop-up storm may be possible, but the chances are extremely low.

Expect highs near 80 at the shore, mid-80’s in the mountains, and closer to 90 in the city.

Skies look mostly clear for any firework displays in the evening.