(CNN) — A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen has left several people dead, local police said Sunday.

One person has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters at a news conference. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Danish man.

The shooting unfolded on Sunday at multiple locations inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital, he also said.

Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

At least three people have been hospitalized, according to a spokesman for Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

Extra staff have also been called in to deal with the emergency, the spokesman said.

Thomassen said he could not rule out the possibility that the incident is terror-related, and that an extensive police investigation is underway across the country.

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed solidarity with the people of Denmark in a statement.

“Thinking of everyone in #Copenhagen tonight after horrific reports of several people killed in a shooting in a shopping mall. We are with you Denmark,” she tweeted.

