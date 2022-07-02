CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a teenager was shot and killed in Upper Darby on Friday night. Authorities believe the shooting happened while a group of children were playing with a family member’s gun.

The incident happened on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane.

Upper Darby police is asking the public to educate their children about gun safety and to keep the family in your thoughts. They’re also working with the school district to provide resources and support for everyone affected by the tragedy.

The shooting is under investigation.