By CBS3 Staff
JENKINTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a deadly house fire in Montgomery County. Chopper 3 was over Summit Avenue in Jenkintown where firefighters got to the duplex just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

They found a man on the second floor, but he later died at the hospital.

The two-alarm fire also sent two firefighters to the hospital, one for a possible heart attack. He’s in stable condition.

The other firefighter was released after treatment for heat exhaustion.

Several other firefighters suffered minor injuries.