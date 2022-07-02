TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gas prices continued to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.85, down nine cents from last week.
Drivers were paying $3.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Southeast Pennsylvania is $4.91 and in Delaware, the average is $4.74.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.84, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.12 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say demand is currently lower than it was last year at this time, and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks and decreasing oil prices mean drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump.
