Brewery In New Jersey Says Recent Restrictions Will Have 'Negative Impact' On Business, Customers

CLARKSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — As many people celebrate the long holiday weekend, new restrictions are now in place for breweries in New Jersey. The small businesses say they will not only hurt their wallets, but they will also impact vendors and customers.

For the past five years, Death of the Fox Brewing Company has been serving up a unique experience in Clarksboro, New Jersey.

“We’re the only craft brewery, coffee house, and coffee roastery in the state,” Chuck Garrity said.

Chuck and Kat Garrity say their business was grandfathered in, and allowed to serve both brews, but a new set of rules that went into effect Friday could change that.

A special ruling by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is regulating licenses, and what breweries in the state can and cannot do.

The Brewers Guild of New Jersey says the 18 conditions put into place are a big hit to small businesses still trying to rebound from the pandemic.

“They’re going to have a huge negative impact on the craft beer industry in New Jersey, impacting consumers throughout the summer,” Eric Orlando said.

The regulations include not allowing breweries to sell food or work with food trucks. The number of events a brewery can host, like trivia and open mic nights, are now limited to 25 per year.

“We are open 360 days a year in our business and we can only do 25 events? Think about that,” Chuck Garrity said.

Breweries are also now required to provide tours to a customer before serving them, and they’re not allowed to brew or sell coffee – a big blow for Death of the Fox.

“It is now 40 percent of our business,” Kat Garrity said.

“Breweries in our state are rolled into the fabric of each community and this ruling tears into that fabric,” Orlando said.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control started this effort a few years back, and the restrictions have been updated.

In May, the director said in a statement: “We believe the activities permitted under this special ruling strike a fair and appropriate balance between the interests of full retail license holders, such as restaurants and bars, and the craft brewing industry.”

The Brewers Guild says it wants the restrictions revised, and breweries rights restored to help save the small businesses and the customer experience.

“We’re trying to be nimble again and creating new events and bringing people in and they are locking that down,” Kat Garrity said.

We reached out to the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control for more information and a comment, but we have not heard back.

CBS3’s Ryan Hughes reported on this story.