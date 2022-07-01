Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot By Roommate In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Frankford has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the 40-year-old victim was shot by his roommate during an argument.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on the 3700 block of North Jasper Street.

Police say the victim was found unconscious in front of his house. He had been shot multiple times, including in his head.

The suspect remains at large.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.