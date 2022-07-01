PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot going on in Philly for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, from fireworks to carnivals. Police say they will be out making sure celebrations stay peaceful.

A giant Ferris wheel was brought to the Oval about two weeks ago for people to come and enjoy everything that Philadelphia has to offer. Even with all the fun this city has going on, it has some serious crime problems.

Police say they’re ramping up forces to keep the peace.

“I feel like because everything that’s been going on lately, just for the holiday itself, you got to do something,” one person said.

Police are doing something, telling Eyewitness News they’ll be increasing their presence during the Fourth of July weekend. It comes after high-profile incidents, including last month’s deadly mass shooting on South Street.

Officers have set up metal fencing for crowd control, but some people who live here question how effective the additional presence will be.

“I’m hesitant whether they could have any meaningful impact here,” Queen Village resident Bella Bobrow said. “This is already one of the most policed corridors in the city.”

Police say it’s about keeping the peace. So far this year at least 257 people have been killed, but while the city has its challenges, it’s still welcoming visitors.

“Philly is pretty cool,” Reyes Barros said. “I’m excited for the food, cheesesteaks.”

The Barros family is visiting from New Mexico and they are excited to see key landmarks.

“It’s amazing to know that this was the birthplace of our country,” Yvonne Barros said.