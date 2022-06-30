PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a news conference Thursday to denounce legislation in Harrisburg targeting LGBTQ youth. Among them is a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in school sports, which Governor Tom Wolf plans to veto.
The bill has gained attention because of the success of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. She became the first-ever transgender athlete to win an NCAA swimming championship when she won the 500 freestyle in March.
The briefing will take place at approximately 3 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: District Attorney Larry Krasner will join the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and leaders of the LGBTQ+ community to denounce Republican-backed bills that would further marginalize queer youth, making them even more vulnerable to targeted discrimination, harassment, abuse, and violence.
- When: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Time: 3 p.m.
