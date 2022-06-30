PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vacationers in Sea Isle City were in for a treat on Wednesday night. Eagles fans packed the Ocean Drive for a fundraiser supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

It was hosted by Eagles’ Jason Kelce. His brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and teammate Jordan Mailata joined him at the event.

An appearance from Mailata isn’t the only surprise patrons got Wednesday night. Mailata took over the microphone and graced fans with his vocal skills.

He sang “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Jon Bon Jovi. Will Helms, an employee at the Ocean Drive, recorded the performance.

Mailata’s vocal skills went viral last August during training camp.

WHAT A VOICE!🤩 @eagles #JordanMailata wowed his teammates with his vocal cords Tuesdayhttps://t.co/vm9bpdziCN 📸 @Sdot_Bradley5

(disclaimer: explicit language can be heard in the background of this video) pic.twitter.com/CQIh0CAjhz — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 11, 2021

Proceeds from the event went to the Eagles Autism Foundation which has raised $16 million for research and care programs since 2018.