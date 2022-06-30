PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philly bakery is cooking up something new. This may look like your typical donut, but it’s not.
Okie Dokie Donuts on Snyder Avenue whipped up this new creation that they're calling hot dog donuts.
It's a sweet corn donut, and yes, there's a hot dog inside. It comes with a side of deli mustard.
The owner says she combined two of her favorite foods for her birthday.
The bakery started taking pre-orders Thursday afternoon and they already sold out.
If you want to taste the hot dog donut you can pick one up when they go on sale Friday.