PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly having a busy start to NBA free agency. The Sixers on Thursday night agreed to contracts with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tucker is signing a three-year, $33.2 million contract with the Sixers, according to Charania.

The 37-year-old Tucker spent last season with the Miami Heat, averaging 7.6 points and shooting 41.5% from three-point range. Tucker previously played with James Harden in Houston.

According to Wojnarowski, House’s contract with the Sixers will be two years for $8.5 million.

House, 29, comes to Philadelphia after averaging 6.8 points and shooting 41.5% from 3 in 25 games last season with the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers are also signing free agent guard Trevelin Queen, according to Wojnarowski.

Queen, 24, averaged 4.3 points in 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season.