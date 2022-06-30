CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 1-year-old. Pennsylvania State Police say Amira Jarmon is known to be with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon.

The two were last seen in the area of East Sharpnack Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Amira was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a diaper. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hakeem Jarmon was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray joggers and no shoes.

Police believe the two may be at special risk of harm.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.