Fire Marshal Investigating Possible Case Of Arson In Philadelphia's Overbrook Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible case of arson is being investigated in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. An Eyewitness captured cell phone video of the fire on the 1200 block of Atwood Road.
Police say three vehicles and a house caught on fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Be Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court
We spoke to a woman who lives at the house. She says she was at the hospital when she learned of the fire.READ MORE: Man Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Springfield Identified, Authorities Say
“I had to get an Uber, leave the hospital, and come home because the room where the fire caught at, that’s where where my 10-year-old daughter sleeps at,” Sheila Alexander said.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Disgruntled Patron Fires At Least 15 Shots Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Police Say
No one was injured in the fire, and so far, no arrests have been made in the case.