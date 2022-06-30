CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By Wakisha Bailey
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Boys Choir is heading to the airport early on Thursday morning. It’s the group’s first trip since the pandemic.

This is truly a treat for these young men because this is the first time they are traveling since the pandemic in about two years. 

READ MORE: Man Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Springfield Identified, Authorities Say

About 60 members of the Philadelphia Boys Choir are heading to the airport to catch a flight to Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico was their choice this year because of the COVID restrictions. Prior to going, everyone had to take a COVID test.  

Before the choir took off, we got a sneak peek as to what they are going to be singing while in Puerto Rico. One of the younger members, who is from Puerto Ricco, said a song they’re performing is near and dear to his heart.

Philadelphia Boys Choir Heads To Puerto Rico For First Trip Since Pandemic

“It’s really exciting,” Abner Merillo said. 

READ MORE: Here's How To Help Your Pet Stay Calm, Safe During Fourth Of July Fireworks

Wakisha Bailey: “Does this song mean a little more to you?”

Merillo: “Yes I used to hear it back then. There’s a popular arrangement by Mark Anthony that I heard for a while. We’re singing a lot of songs I like and I am going to get to see my family.”   

The choir will be gone for seven days. When they return, auditions will begin.

MORE NEWS: Portion Of Interstate 95 Southbound In Delaware County Closed Due To Crash Investigation

Click here if you’re interested in more information about auditioning.

Wakisha Bailey