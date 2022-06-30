PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Boys Choir is heading to the airport early on Thursday morning. It’s the group’s first trip since the pandemic.
This is truly a treat for these young men because this is the first time they are traveling since the pandemic in about two years.
About 60 members of the Philadelphia Boys Choir are heading to the airport to catch a flight to Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico was their choice this year because of the COVID restrictions. Prior to going, everyone had to take a COVID test.
Before the choir took off, we got a sneak peek as to what they are going to be singing while in Puerto Rico. One of the younger members, who is from Puerto Ricco, said a song they’re performing is near and dear to his heart.
"It's really exciting," Abner Merillo said.
Wakisha Bailey: “Does this song mean a little more to you?”
Merillo: “Yes I used to hear it back then. There’s a popular arrangement by Mark Anthony that I heard for a while. We’re singing a lot of songs I like and I am going to get to see my family.”
The choir will be gone for seven days. When they return, auditions will begin.
Click here if you’re interested in more information about auditioning.