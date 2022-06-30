SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — An individual is in custody in connection to a deadly road rage shooting in Delaware County, according to law enforcement sources. The gunfire broke out on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the Wednesday morning rush.

Police say 54-year-old King Hua was stopped at a red light in this white Toyota when a black vehicle in front of him pulled over. The passenger got out and fatally shot Hua through the windshield, right in front of Hua’s wife.

“Our neighbors, being out here yesterday, talking about it, everybody was nerve-wracked,” Joe Mirante said.

BREAKING: Law enforcement sources confirm a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the Wednesday deadly road rage shooting in Springfield, Delaware County, where the victim was apparently killed for driving too slowly. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 1, 2022

Residents are hoping police make a speedy arrest.

“To kill that guy because he was just driving a little slowly, these criminals just basically deserve anything they get. The worse, the better,” Mirante said.

If you have any information on the gunman, the female driver or the vehicle they were riding in, police want you to give them a call.

CBS3’s Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.