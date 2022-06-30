NEWARK, N.J. (CBS NEW YORK) — Newark public safety officials say nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting Thursday.
Officers were sent to the 200 block of Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter notification.
Further details on the shooting have not yet been made available, but a total of eight adults and one juvenile were taken to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds.
All the victims are reportedly in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.