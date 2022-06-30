SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. Investigators say it was a case of road rage.

Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.

“It’s really unnerving and a little scary,” Jackie Washco, who heard the shooting, said.

It happened just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says a man and woman in a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to a white Toyota while both were stopped in traffic.

The man, who was the passenger, then stepped outside of the SUV and shot into the windshield of the Toyota, Stollsteimer says. The gunman then got back into the SUV and the female driver sped off.

“Actually, two victims were in the vehicle,” Stollsteimer said. “One was struck. It’s the driver, the male. There was a passenger in the vehicle as well.”

Stollsteimer identified the victim as King Hua, a 54-year-old Vietnamese immigrant who lives in Springfield.

“We are all working together,” Stollsteimer said. “The entire Delaware County law enforcement community has made it a priority to solve this case and to bring Mr. Hua’s killer to justice.”

Springfield Township Police Chief Joe Daly called the incident a “horrendous, unnecessary death of an individual for nothing more than some imaginary traffic violation.”

“What we believe from witnesses, from what we’re hearing from witnesses, this was a road rage incident over a vehicle moving slower than the rest of traffic. That’s what this appears to be, nothing more,” Daly said. “A man lost his life today over driving his car too slow in rush hour traffic.”

Washko lives nearby and heard the gunshots. She says after the driver was shot, he lost control and hit another vehicle that landed in the middle of the road.

“It looked like he was shot in the shoulder and the face, the left side,” Washco said.

You can see the damage to the right side of the car. The passenger then got out and ran to the nearest house.

“I go to check the door and a woman’s screaming to me, she’s like ‘help! Somebody help. Call 911. My husband’s dead.’ So I called 911,” Washko said.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the chaos got out of her car and provided first aid to the driver until paramedics arrived. But Hua succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“Anybody who saw anything, if you can please come forward,” Stollsteimer said. “It may not mean a lot to you, but it may help the investigators piece what happened here this morning and help us bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Police say the suspects were in a dark-colored SUV, but they don’t know the exact make, model or specific color.

“I’m going to hunt you down and we’re going to lock you up,” Daly said.

There is no danger to the community.

Police are trying to pull surveillance video from nearby houses in hopes it could provide some clues as to the killer’s identity.

“This is a tragedy, which broke tranquility in this town today,” Springfield Township Commissioner Jeff Rudolph said. “And I need to tell the residents that we will not stop, as DA Stollsteimer, said until this crime is solved.”

CBS3’s Madeleine Wright and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.