By CBS3 Staff
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are battling a massive junkyard fire inside the Keystone Trade Center in Falls Township, Bucks County. The blaze broke out around 1 p.m. at the center located at Middle and Solar Drives.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene.

Multiple fire companies are on the scene battling the blaze.

