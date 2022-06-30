FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are battling a massive junkyard fire inside the Keystone Trade Center in Falls Township, Bucks County. The blaze broke out around 1 p.m. at the center located at Middle and Solar Drives.
Multiple fire companies are on the scene battling the blaze.
