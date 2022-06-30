SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Police are running down leads in Wednesday’s deadly road rage shooting in Delaware County.

On Thursday, detectives returned to the scene to search for more surveillance video. They also put up an electronic sign, urging drivers to call 911 with tips.

The search is ramping up for the gunman in the deadly road rage shooting in Springfield. Detectives are chasing every lead.

“We’ve gotten some substantial leads. So we are hopeful that we will be soon able to bring the killer to justice,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The Delaware County district attorney says the gunman has the chance to do the right thing.

“I would encourage that person, and the woman who was actually driving the vehicle as well, to turn themselves in,” Stollsteimer said.

The gunfire broke out on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the Wednesday morning rush.

Police say 54-year-old King Hua was stopped at a red light in this white Toyota when a black vehicle in front of him pulled over. The passenger got out and fatally shot Hua through the windshield, right in front of Hua’s wife.

“Our neighbors, being out here yesterday, talking about it, everybody was nerve-wracked,” Joe Mirante said.

Residents are hoping police make a speedy arrest.

“To kill that guy because he was just driving a little slowly, these criminals just basically deserve anything they get. The worse, the better,” Mirante said.

If you have any information on the gunman, the female driver or the vehicle they were riding in, police want you to give them a call.