EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother is charged with criminal homicide after her 3-year-old daughter died. The investigation is unfolding in Exeter Township.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams says Solange White is facing several felony charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

After getting out of bed early Thursday morning, Cathy Fry was stunned when she looked out her window at her next-door neighbor’s house.

“I believe there was three ambulances, cop cars all over the place. Lights just shining,” Fry said.

Adams says police and paramedics were called to this house around 3:30 a.m. for a child in distress.

Paramedics took the 3-year-old girl to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Adams says the mother, Solange White, also went to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

“We believe that there are some mental health issues. Too early to make any determination whether those mental health issues were involved in this incident,” Adams said.

After being released from the hospital, White is now in jail. She’s accused of criminal homicide in the death of her daughter.

“I don’t think there’s many words to express the horrific nature of this incident, not only for the victim but the family of this victim,” Adams said.

Fry says she frequently babysat White’s 3-year-old daughter.

“She was fine. We used to cuddle. She loved my husband. They would play out in the backyard and throw balls and whatever. She was your typical 3-year-old,” Fry said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death.