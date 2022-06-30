ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Union workers say they’ve reached a tentative deal to avoid a strike at the Borgata in Atlantic City. The workers were threatening to walk off the job if they didn’t have a deal by 12:01 a.m. Friday.
A deal is still not in place at Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana so those workers could still go on strike.READ MORE: Bill Cosby Speaks Out 1 Year After Pennsylvania Supreme Court Vacated His Conviction
The workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Local 54, include housekeepers, bartenders, catering staff and cooks at The Borgata, Caesar’s, Harrah’s and Tropicana.READ MORE: Summer Programming Begins For Thousands Of Students Across Philadelphia
The union is demanding higher wages, claiming current salaries are lower compared to salaries at similar jobs in the market.MORE NEWS: Crews Battling Massive Junkyard Fire In Falls Township, Bucks County
Union representatives believe higher wages could attract more workers, which would alleviate an ongoing casino labor shortage.