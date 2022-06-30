CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a missing 1-year-old has been located. Police say Amira Johnson is in good health and a man is in custody.

A search began on Wednesday after Amira was last seen with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon in the area of East Sharpnack Street around 6 p.m.

 

No further information is available at this time.