PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a missing 1-year-old has been located. Police say Amira Johnson is in good health and a man is in custody.
PHILADELPHIA COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Philadelphia PD is searching for Amira Jarmon. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/HC9JcQm2sP
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 30, 2022
A search began on Wednesday after Amira was last seen with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon in the area of East Sharpnack Street around 6 p.m.
No further information is available at this time.